Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro Sells 8,722 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro sold 8,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $19,362.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.69. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

