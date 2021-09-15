EchoLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $912,225.55 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $912,225.55 and approximately $10,532.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

