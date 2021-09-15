Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 28,040 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after buying an additional 112,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

