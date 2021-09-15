Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,499 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ambev by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 508,239 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 137.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 447,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,513,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after buying an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

