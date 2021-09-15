Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.70 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,779 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

