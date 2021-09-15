Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

