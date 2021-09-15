Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CONMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CONMED by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CNMD opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

