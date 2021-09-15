Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 18,898 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.