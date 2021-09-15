eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

