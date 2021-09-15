Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.40. Eliem Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1,048 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). Research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

