ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.05

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.05 ($16.53) and traded as low as €12.96 ($15.25). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €13.21 ($15.54), with a volume of 79,426 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.01 and a 200 day moving average of €14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $828.12 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

