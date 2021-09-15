Elysian (ELY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,644.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $348,745.94 and approximately $100,644.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00147031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00852864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.