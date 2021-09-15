Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3,973.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 513,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

EMR opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

