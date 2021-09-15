Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EGMCF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,040. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Emgold Mining
