Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGMCF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,040. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

