Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

Empire stock opened at C$38.34 on Monday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.13 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 over the last three months.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

