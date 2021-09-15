Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NEM opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

