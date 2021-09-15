Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

