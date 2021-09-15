Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,010 shares of company stock worth $26,297,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

