Empirical Finance LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

