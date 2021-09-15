Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 80.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

