Empirical Finance LLC Sells 49,192 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 74.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 69,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

