Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

