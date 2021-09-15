Empirical Finance LLC Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

