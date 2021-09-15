Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $134.84. Endava shares last traded at $132.29, with a volume of 6,042 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.
Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
