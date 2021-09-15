Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $134.84. Endava shares last traded at $132.29, with a volume of 6,042 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Get Endava alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.