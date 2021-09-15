Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

