Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $237.68 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average of $248.06.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

