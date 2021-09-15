Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $112.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $128.06 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $128.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

