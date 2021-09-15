Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Post by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,640,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

