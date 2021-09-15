Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

