Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of J2 Global worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCOM opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

