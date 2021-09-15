Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $880.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $880.94.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $834.89 on Friday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $832.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

