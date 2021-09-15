Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.79

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 161405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

