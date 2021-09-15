Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

