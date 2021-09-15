Ethic Inc. Buys 8,003 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $59,518,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.