Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SKM opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

