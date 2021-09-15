Ethic Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

