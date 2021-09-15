Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 541,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

