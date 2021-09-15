Ethic Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

