Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 22.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663,771 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
