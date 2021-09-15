European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 43,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 326,855 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $24.24.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

