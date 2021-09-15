Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EVGN opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Evogene by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evogene by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.