Exeedme 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $37.89 million and $1.05 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.