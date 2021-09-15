ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ExlService worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.