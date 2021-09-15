eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,200 shares of company stock worth $13,604,530. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 42.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.