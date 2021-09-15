Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,084 shares of company stock worth $9,626,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

