FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FFBW in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FFBW by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBW stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. FFBW has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

