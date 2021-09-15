FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FFBW in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FFBW by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFBW stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. FFBW has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

