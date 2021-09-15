FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 997,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

