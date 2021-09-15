Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.