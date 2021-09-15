Financial Architects Inc Acquires 4,011 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,722. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

