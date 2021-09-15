Financial Architects Inc Boosts Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,947,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,027,000 after buying an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 826,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

